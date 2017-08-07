Adele surprises young Grenfell Tower victims

LONDON • Singer Adele had visited the site of the Grenfell Tower blaze in London less than 24 hours after the tragedy happened on June 14.

Last Thursday, she brought some cheer to the children affected by the inferno by hosting a movie screening of Despicable Me 3 (2017) in a London cinema, reported British newspapers.

The Daily Mail quoted a source who attended the event as saying: "It was very intimate. All we knew as we boarded the fancy coach was that there was a special screening just for us. We didn't even know there was a special guest."

The 29-year-old singer turned up sans make-up and posh clothes.

"Adele was lovely and she sat with a few of the kids in the row in front of us, chatting away. She made time for everyone and mingled with the kids," said the source.

Photographs of the event have since been posted on Instagram, with the senders paying tribute to her generosity and support as a fellow Londoner. The blaze in the 24-storey block destroyed 151 homes and claimed 80 lives.