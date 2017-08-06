Adele hosts screening of Despicable Me 3 for children hit by Grenfell Tower tragedy

LONDON - Adele has a soft spot for the children affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze in London in June. Last Thursday, the singer hosted a movie screening of Despicable Me 3 in a London cinema, reported British newspapers.

The Daily Mail quoted a source who attended the event as saying: "It was very intimate. All we knew as we boarded the fancy coach was that there was a special screening just for us. We didn't even know there was a special guest."

The 29-year-old singer turned up without make-up and fancy clothes.

"Adele was lovely and she sat with a few of the kids in the row in front of us, chatting away.

"Adele made time for everyone and mingled with the kids," the source noted.

