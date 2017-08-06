Adele hosts screening of Despicable Me 3 for children hit by Grenfell Tower tragedy

LONDON - Adele has a soft spot for the children affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze in London in June. Last Thursday, the singer hosted a movie screening of Despicable Me 3 in a London cinema, reported British newspapers.
The Daily Mail quoted a source who attended the event as saying: "It was very intimate. All we knew as we boarded the fancy coach was that there was a special screening just for us. We didn't even know there was a special guest."
The 29-year-old singer turned up without make-up and fancy clothes.
"Adele was lovely and she sat with a few of the kids in the row in front of us, chatting away.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
"Adele made time for everyone and mingled with the kids," the source noted.
.