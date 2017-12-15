Actresses to dress in black at Golden Globes 2018 to protest harassment, US media report

(LOS ANGELES) - Leading names such as Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone will be among actresses attending the 2018 Golden Globe Awards who will be dressed in black as a sign of protest against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry, American media report, citing unnamed sources.

Their alleged protest comes in the midst of a series of revelations following a New York Times story about allegations of sexual harassment against producer Harvey Weinstein. Since then, many have spoken out against the movie mogul, including Salma Hayek, who just this week wrote an op-ed in the Times calling Weinstein "a monster". Others who have spoken out include Hollywood A-Listers such as Lupita Nyong'o and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Golden Globes, which will be the first major ceremony to occur since the scandal broke, will be held on January 7 next year.

Other powerful men in the American entertainment industry have also been accused in the wake of the allegations against Weinstein including actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K., filmmaker Brett Ratner and music producer Russell Simmons among others.

Sources that spoke to magazine US Weekly said: "This movement is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating. All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients' original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets)."