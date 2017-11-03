Actress Paz de la Huerta accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Actress Paz de la Huerta has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her twice in 2010, joining dozens of women who have levelled sexual assault allegations against the producer.

The 33-year-old, known for her role in hit TV series Boardwalk Empire, described the alleged assaults, which police are investigating, to Vanity Fair magazine.

The first occurred when Weinstein demanded to come inside her apartment after driving her home, she said.

"He pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid... It wasn't consensual," she told the magazine.

De la Huerta said the second assault occurred about a month later when Weinstein showed up at her building despite her having asked him to leave her alone.

She had been drinking and "was in no state. I was so terrified of him... I did say no, and when he was on top of me, I said I don't want to do this", the actress said.

A New York Police Department spokesman said it is "aware of the sexual assault complaints" and is "actively investigating them".