Actress nabbed for stealing food

LOS ANGELES • Lainie Kazan, the actress best known as the colourful immigrant mother in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding comedies, was arrested on Christmas Eve for walking off with US$180 (S$241) worth of groceries from a supermarket, reports said.

TMZ website said the 77-year-old was arrested for petty theft after she left a Gelson's store in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County, on Sunday. The report quoted police sources as saying she had loaded up a cart with food, put it into reusable bags and walked to her car.

She was stopped by the supermarket, which called the police, the report said. She said she had no money on her.

TMZ said she was handcuffed, taken to a police station, then released without bail.

Kazan has acted in movies including the 2002 hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its 2016 sequel, as well as the 2008 comedy You Don't Mess With The Zohan. She has also appeared in television shows including The Nanny and Desperate Housewives.