Actress Michelle Chen gives birth to a boy

TAIPEI • Taiwanese movie and television star Michelle Chen gave birth to a boy yesterday, five months after she married her Chinese co-star Chen Xiao, said Apple Daily.

She shared a photo of the family's three hands - two bigger and one much smaller - on Facebook and said: "Thanks to Little Star for becoming a member of our family. May you twinkle peacefully, happily from now on."

Her husband said to his son on Weibo: "I hope you will be strong, listen to your mother."

The 33-year-old actress married the actor on his 29th birthday in July in China. Her agent said the couple's son was 50cm long and weighed 3.5kg.

The actress shot to stardom with the 2011 movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

The two Chens worked together in 2013, playing the couple Yang Guo and his mentor Xiao Long Nu, in a TV remake of Romance Of The Condor Heroes, but did not fall in love then, according to Apple Daily.

In January last year, when he visited Taiwan for work, she met him for a catch-up and sparks flew, said the newspaper. They began dating in March last year and he proposed to her in Paris in October last year.