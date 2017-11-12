Actress Lupita Nyong'o upset over altered image

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has spoken over the years about her struggles to learn to love her hair and skin colour.

Finally, she said she realised that beauty was not a thing she could acquire or change.

But now, at 34, she has yet again found herself defending that beauty.

On the cover of its issue for this month, the magazine Grazia UK featured an altered image of Nyong'o. Gone is her mass of curly black hair, held in a thick ponytail at the back of her neck in the original photograph.

On Instagram, she rejected the magazine's use of the image in a post.

"Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfils me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are.

"I am disappointed that @grazia uk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like."

Nyong'o affixed the hashtag #dtmh, the acronym for the song Don't Touch My Hair by Solange Knowles. The London Evening Standard magazine apologised to Knowles last month for removing a significant portion of her hair from an image that appeared on the cover of its edition last month.

In September, hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj called out magazines for altering her hair while not doing the same to women of other races.

Over the weekend, Grazia magazine issued a statement apologising to Nyong'o, but deflecting blame for the image alteration.

"Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did we make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong'o's hair to be altered on this week's cover, nor did we alter it ourselves."