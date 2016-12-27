Actress Carrie Fisher stable after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES• • Actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, her mother Debbie Reynolds said on Sunday, after the Star Wars star suffered a cardiac episode last Friday on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

"If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes," Reynolds, 84, said on Twitter.

Fisher, 60, was preparing to land in Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an emergency responder on board. Her collapse came minutes before the plane landed. She was rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator. Last Friday, her brother Todd Fisher, 58, had said she was in critical condition.

Reports said Fisher had just finished filming the third season of the Amazon comedy TV series Catastrophe, which is set in London.

Fans of the actress, who portrayed Princess Leia in Star Wars, said they were saddened by her illness. But they said they were inspired by the appearance of a young Princess Leia in the saga's most recent movie playing in theatres at the weekend.

The daughter of Hollywood power couple Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Fisher achieved her own fame portraying Princess Leia in the cinematic space saga launched in 1977.

After celebrities and co-stars wished her well last Saturday, many fans went to a Christmas Day screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which a digital replica of the young Princess Leia appears on-screen at the end.

A fan expressed optimism for Fisher by attributing Leia-like abilities to the actress. "She's a warrior and will pull through," said Ms Alexa Mullally, 38. "I grew up watching Star Wars and adored Princess Leia."

At a screening in Evanston, Illinois, Mr Gary Mendel, 50, summed up the feelings of many fans who saw a long list of beloved celebrities die this year. "I'm hoping 2016 took enough of our idols and will let her recover," he said.

Rogue One remained powerful at the North American holiday box office with a dominant US$15 million (S$22 million) on Christmas Eve and projections of a US$120 million-plus haul over the six days from Dec 21 to yesterday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE