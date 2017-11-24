Actress Carina Lau, 51, denies pregnancy rumour

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, 51, has been recently rumoured to be two months pregnant. She is married to actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, 55.

Quoting unnamed Hong Kong media reports in a piece dated Nov 24, NetEase reported her as saying: "This is too big a misunderstanding, too big a joke. I think that if I wanted to have a child now, I would find a surrogate instead, isn't technology so advanced nowadays? Thank you all for your concern."

She was appearing at a charity dinner in Hong Kong and smiled as she spoke.