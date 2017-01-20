Actress and model Sheila Sim accepts wedding proposal on mountain top

SINGAPORE - Actress-model Sheila Sim will be getting hitched this year after her boyfriend of six months proposed to her on a snowy mountain top on New Year's eve.

Sim, 32, has not revealed much about her man, but the 36-year-old Singaporean is from the banking industry.

They met on a dating app, according to media reports.

She said she was surprised when he pulled out a blue sapphire while they were enjoying the sunset view on the top of a mountain.

They were in Hokkaido for a ski holiday, and he went down on one knee despite being in thick ski clothes, reports said.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 32-year-old said she was attracted to her boyfriend's simple nature and thoughtful ways.

She posted a photo wearing her engagement ring on Instagram on Dec 31, 2016 with this message: "2016, you've been very kind and generous. I couldn't have asked for more.

"On top of everything else, you've given me clarity of mind and heart. You've given me the chance to get to know myself again. You've given me love."