Actor Zhu Houren nabs best supporting actor prize at Asian Television Awards

SINGAPORE - The stars came out on Friday (Dec 1) night at the 22nd Asian Television Awards held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

From local stars Felicia Chin, Quan Yi Fong and Chua Enlai, to Hong Kong actor Bobby Au-yeung and Thai actor Niti Chaichitatorn, some of the brightest talents in the region turned up in their finest before an audience of about 3,500.

The show was aired in nine countries and reached more than half a billion viewers across Asia and beyond.

Local actor Zhu Houren won the award for Best Actor In A Supporting Role for his work in the thriller Trapped Minds.

In his speech, he thanked his wife of 32 years and said in Mandarin: "It's been a long time since I have been on stage to receive an award. Thank you everyone."

Among the stars that performed were South Korean singer-actor Kim Jong Kook, best known as the host of popular variety show Running Man, Taiwanese singer-songwriter and actor Bii and Indonesian singer-actor Afgansyah.

Singaporean singer Joanna Dong, a finalist in the singing show Sing! China, also took to the stage.

Dressed in a black, partly translucent dress, she performed a jazzy cover of the Jay Chou song Fade Away to loud applause.

Au-yeung, who won the Best Comedy Performance By An Actor/Actress award, said in Mandarin: "Singapore has been a very good place to me. The Singapore audience loves me - I love you too."

Here is a look at the award winners -

Best Entertainment (One-off/Annual): Tmall Double 11 Gala Show, China

Best Entertainment Presenter/host: Niti Chaichitatorn, Talk with Toey Tonight, Thailand

Best Adaptation Of An Existing Format: The Amazing Race Asia Season 5, Singapore

Best Reality Show: The Amazing Race Asia Season 5, Singapore

Best Music Programme: Golden Tambourine, Korea

Best Comedy Performance By An Actor/actress: Bobby Au-yeung, House of Spirits, Hong Kong

Best Single Drama Or Telemovie: A Man's Fifth Year since the 3.11 Earthquake/Tsunami, Japan

Best Drama Series: Love in the Moonlight, Korea

Best Actress In A Supporting Role: Yang Kuei-mei, She's Family, Taiwan

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Zhu Houren, Trapped Minds, Singapore

Best Original Screenplay: Mag Hsu, Life Plan A and B, Taiwan

Best Direction (Fiction): Nikkhil Advani, P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, India

Best Actress In A Leading Role: Kara Wai, Affairs of the Heart, Hong Kong

Best Actor In A Leading Role: Tsai Chen-nan, She's Family, Taiwan