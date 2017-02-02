Actor quits, so who will be the next Dr Who?

LONDON • The world of Doctor Who fans was sent spinning on Monday night, after actor Peter Capaldi said that he would step down from his role as the title character in the British television series.

The Scottish-born Capaldi, who has played the Doctor since 2013 and is the 12th actor in the role, told a BBC radio programme that he felt it was time "to move on to different challenges".

The science-fiction series began in 1963 and ran until 1989, before being resurrected in 2005.

The next season, which starts in April, will be Capaldi's last.

Doctor Who follows a time-travelling alien known as the Doctor, who moves through dimensions in the Tardis, a spaceship disguised as an old-fashioned British police telephone booth, to save the universe.

An exceedingly popular and enduring franchise whose fans are known as Whovians, the programme is watched by an estimated 80 million viewers and is shown in 206 countries, according to the BBC, including in the United States on BBC America.

In 2009, the Guinness World Records named it the most successful sci-fi series.

"I feel sad, I love Doctor Who, it is a fantastic programme to work on," said Capaldi, whose final episode will be around Christmas.

"But I don't know how long I can give it my best and if I'm not giving it my best, I don't want to do it."

Capaldi, 58, said the BBC had asked him to renew his contract but that he had decided not to extend it.

The programme's lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat - the creator of Sherlock - said last year that the season beginning in April would also be his last.

Mark Gatiss, a British actor and screenwriter who has worked on both shows, said on Twitter that he was "profoundly sad" that Capaldi would be leaving, but added that he "is - and always will be - a great Doctor Who".

Capaldi's departure creates a high-profile opening, leading to speculation about which actor - or actress - would replace him.

In the show, the Doctor has the power to regenerate, making the transition from one actor to the next relatively easy over the years.

Capaldi followed British stars such as Matt Smith and David Tennant and made headlines with his casting in 2013 because he was in his mid-50s, significantly older than his predecessors.

He gained international attention with his role in the 2009 film, In The Loop, a political satire in which he played another kind of doctor, a short-tempered spin doctor.

