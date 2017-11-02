Actor Kim Joo Hyuk laid to rest in Seosan

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The funeral of actor Kim Joo Hyuk took place on Thursday (Nov 2) at the Asan Medical Centre in south-eastern Seoul, three days after he died in a car accident.

The private ceremony was held at 10am and attended by his surviving family, close friends and staff at his longtime management agency Namoo Actors. A video clip of the late Kim was shown, said reports.

The funeral procession took place at 11am.

Following cremation, his ashes were laid to rest at his family columbarium in Seosan, South Chungcheong province.

Many actors attended Kim's two-day wake held at the Asan Medical Centre, including Cha Tae Hyun, who had filmed the travel variety show 2 Days & 1 Night with Kim, Hwang Jung Min, Jeon Do Yeon, Ahn Sung Ki, Cha Seung Won, Yoo Ah In, Yoo Jun Sang and Uhm Jung Hwa.

Actor Song Joong Ki paid his respects on Wednesday, the day after his wedding with actress Song Hye Kyo.

Running Man cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Haha, Kim Jong Kook and Lee Kwang Soo were also spotted.

Actress Son Ye Jin, who had starred alongside Kim in My Wife Got Married (2008) and The Truth Beneath (2016) attended the wake as well.

Actress Lee Yu Young, with whom Kim had been in a relationship, stayed at the wake.

The actor's most recent work was the TV drama Argon. Two posthumous films, Heung-bu and Drug War, are scheduled for release in 2018.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,

love leaves a memory no one can steal.



Goodbye oppa #KimJooHyuk 😭#FinalGoodBye #2D1N pic.twitter.com/AcIELViJsr — MAV - AzurriNa (@azurrina_mazlan) November 2, 2017