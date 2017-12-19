Actor Aaron Aziz conferred title of Datuk

KUANTAN (Malaysia) • Singapore-born actor Aaron Aziz, 41, was conferred the honorary title of Datuk by the state of Pahang in a royal ceremony on Saturday.

He was among the six recipients of the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) from Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

On Sunday, Aaron posted two photos from the event on his Instagram account. He was dressed in a black baju kurung, with a tanjak (headdress) and keris (dagger).

He posted that he was appreciative of the title.

Bernama quoted him as saying that he supports Tengku Abdullah's hopes of seeing recipients, including himself, help disaster victims in the state.

Since 2005, he has been based in Malaysia, appearing in numerous TV series and films, including Evolusi KL Drift (2008), KL Gangster (2011) and KL Gangster 2 (2013).