Accuser confronts Bill Cosby in court

NEW YORK • "You remember, don't you, Mr Cosby?" Ms Chelan Lasha said as she looked across to the entertainer when she testified in a courtroom on Wednesday about a 1986 incident.

She was the second of five accusers being called to testify at comedian Bill Cosby's retrial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Ms Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, in 2004.

Ms Lasha said she was 17 in 1986, when she went to his Las Vegas hotel suite after he told her he could help with her modelling career.

She wet her hair to pose for shots at his request. Then, he offered what he said was an antihistamine to help her cold, and some almond liqueur.

She took both because "I trusted him". Then, "he laid me on the bed. I could not move any more after that. Waking up, I was naked".

The courtroom was silent as she provided her account, sometimes struggling to keep her composure.

The defence lawyers asked Ms Lasha why she had returned two days later with her grandmother to see Cosby perform. She said she did it to accommodate the latter.

Under cross-examination, one of Cosby's lawyers pushed Ms Lasha to answer why she had not told police investigating her Cosby account about her conviction for making a false statement to the police in an unrelated case in 2007.

She responded: "I said I had a criminal history", but conceded that the police report did not mention that.

NYTIMES