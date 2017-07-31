Acclaimed French actress Jeanne Moreau dies, President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute

PARIS (AFP) - French actress Jeanne Moreau, who shot to fame in Jules et Jim and starred in some of the most critically-acclaimed films of the 20th century, has died at age 89, her agent said on Monday.

The actress, whose husky voice and show-stopping beauty captivated cinema audiences, was found dead at her home in Paris, the district's mayor told Agence France-Presse.

Having made her name in Francois Truffaut's Jules et Jim, his 1962 story of a love triangle, Moreau had a prolific career and appeared in films well into her 80s.

She won France's equivalent of an Oscar, a Cesar, for best actress in 1992 for The Old Lady Who Walked In The Sea.

Paying tribute to her, President Emmanuel Macron said Moreau had "embodied cinema" and she was a free spirit who "always rebelled against the established order".