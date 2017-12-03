A tough gig to put on concerts

10 Mr Michael Roche, 59, managing director of Live Nation Lushington and executive director of Singapore GP

As head of both concert promoters Live Nation Lushington and Formula One race organiser Singapore GP, Mr Roche is the man behind some of the biggest concerts in Singapore this past year.

These include the two sold-out nights by British band Coldplay at the National Stadium in March and April. Fans snapped up more than 100,000 tickets the moment they went on sale.

In September, at the 10th edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, the Padang stage saw up to 60,000 fans party with the likes of dance music stars Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers as well as pop singer Ariana Grande.

In all, the Englishman and his team put on 23 gigs in Hong Kong and Singapore this year, selling more than$28 million worth of tickets. He was also on the Life Power List in 2010 (No. 2), 2011 (No. 4), 2012 (No. 5) and 2013 (No. 7).

It has been an "unbelievably hectic" year, says Mr Roche, who is married with an 18-year-old daughter. "Everyone says to me, 'must be easy now, kind of runs itself'. Believe me, that's not the case - every year is a new mountain to climb."

Next year will be a significant one for him as Lushington Entertainments, which started in 1990, will end the 50-50 joint venture, which kicked off in 2013, with American promoters Live Nation.

"It may mean we will lose some of the big names, but we hope to continue to deliver more wonderful, ground-breaking shows and events."

Eddino Abdul Hadi