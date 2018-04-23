A Quiet Place continues to be biggest 'gorilla' at box office

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - A Quiet Place continued to do well at the box office, beating blockbuster Rampage and new Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty for No. 1.

John Krasinski's nearly dialogue-free horror film made another US$22 million (S$29 million) over the weekend, and now sits at US$132 million total domestically.

The surprise hit from Paramount cost only US$17 million to make and received excellent reviews. Its success shows the strength of original horror movies in today's film market.

Rampage cruised into second place with US$21 million in its second week, according to comScore, which compiles box office data. The action movie from Warner reinforced the star power of its lead, Dwayne Johnson - playing a primatologist trying to corral a giant gorilla and other enormous animals - even though it did not fare well among critics.

The film has soared internationally, especially in China, and now stands at US$283.3 million total globally.

I Feel Pretty made an underwhelming US$16 million in its first week, slightly above expectations but below the opening figures of her previous two feature films.

The STX film follows an insecure woman who suffers a head injury that imbues her with confidence; it was mired by backlash to an early trailer and mediocre reviews.