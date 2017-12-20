A Donna Summer jukebox musical heads to Broadway

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - A flock of divas is circling Broadway, and the first one to land will be Donna Summer. She will be celebrated in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a jukebox show featuring her songs, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre starting on April 23.

The musical emerged out of a 2016 workshop directed by Des McAnuff - who has won Tony Awards for Big River and The Who's Tommy - and is running at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. (The production received mixed reviews.) Three actresses play Summer at various points, depicting her Boston upbringing, her burgeoning success with producer Giorgio Moroder and her later tumultuous years.

McAnuff will direct the Broadway production, and Sergio Trujillo will choreograph the disco-heavy show, which includes performances of Summer's hits like Hot Stuff, Last Dance and She Works Hard For The Money. A musical about Cher, also using three actresses, will hit Broadway next autumn. And Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will arrive in London in March.

Previews for Summer, which is being produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers, will begin on March 28, and tickets go on sale on Jan 8.