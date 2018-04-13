8 Days, i-Weekly to go digital-only

Local entertainment magazines 8 Days and i-Weekly, published by Mediacorp, are set to go online only and will publish their last print editions in September.

The company also announced yesterday that it will stop publishing the Singapore edition of fashion magazine Elle after September and will close down parenting website SmartParents.

8 Days, published weekly in English, launched its website last year, while i-Weekly, published in Chinese, revamped its website in July last year.

Last year's Nielsen Media Index report showed that, on an average week, 8 Days had 48,000 readers, while i-Weekly had 107,000 readers. Elle Singapore drew 25,000 readers in an average month; SmartParents.sg had 554,000 page views and 110,000 unique visitors a month on average.

According to a press release, the moves are designed to refresh the 8 Days and i-Weekly brands and to allow Mediacorp to focus on its own lifestyle and entertainment content.

Mediacorp's chief customer officer Debra Soon said: "The moves we are announcing today enable us to focus our editorial capabilities on the digital delivery of content. We will continue to innovate, create and present lifestyle and entertainment news in fun and relevant ways for readers and clients."

The release also said the company will "retrain and redeploy affected employees to other jobs within the company's various growth areas" in the next six months.