8 DAYS and i-Weekly magazines to go digital-only, last print editions in September

SINGAPORE - Local entertainment magazines 8 DAYS and i-Weekly, published by Mediacorp, are set to go online only and will publish their last print editions in September.

The company also announced on Thursday (April 12) that they will also stop publishing the Singapore version of fashion magazine Elle after September and will close down parenting website SmartParents.

8 DAYS, published weekly in English, launched its website last year (2017), while i-Weekly, published in Mandarin, revamped its website in July last year.

According to a press release, the moves are designed to refresh the 8 DAYS and i-Weekly brands and to allow Mediacorp to focus on its own lifestyle and entertainment content.

The company will "retrain and redeploy affected employees to other jobs within the company's various growth areas" in the next six months.