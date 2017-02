Award season is all about the fashion and the 59th Annual Grammy Awards is no exception.

The Grammy Awards, which is held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, kicked off with its red carpet on Monday morning (Feb 13, Singapore time).

Here's a look at some of the eye-catching outfits from the red carpet.

Too many things going on with your outfit Katy Perry! :( #grammys #Eredcarpet pic.twitter.com/mbFnuxZH7t — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) February 13, 2017

Jennifer Lopez's dress is a very pretty shade of lilac, but she could totally do without the choker-like detail #grammys #Eredcarpet pic.twitter.com/OXV7rFqIGr — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) February 13, 2017

CeeLo Green arrives at the #Grammys in his alter-ego Gnarly Davidson looking part Oscars statue part Thing from Marvel...bizarre pic.twitter.com/RT1NnMqdrw — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) February 13, 2017

Adele looks great in green - dress is a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Riccardo Tisci #GRAMMYs #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/d54o7C708d — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) February 12, 2017

Singer-songwriter Jacqueline Van Bierk took the music theme too literally...let's hope for better outfits to come #GRAMMYs #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/5Q1uvvS8QZ — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) February 12, 2017

Recording artist Girl Crush looks like a Barbie birthday cake topper #grammys #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/Z6zjzBYRDm — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) February 12, 2017