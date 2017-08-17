$443k each for Manchester victims' families

MANCHESTER • More than US$23 million (S$31.4 million) has been raised after the attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester in May claimed 22 lives.

On Tuesday, the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund said it would give US$324,000 to each of the victims' families.

A press release said "the payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack", various British newspapers reported.

The statement said the families had also been provided with counselling, while those hurt during the tragedy had received assistance.

A suicide bomber named Salman Abedi detonated a device when fans were leaving Grande's show at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

The American singer played a big role in the fund-raising campaign, helping to put together the One Love Manchester concert in June.

It featured a stellar roster of performers, including Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Grande herself. For her efforts, the 24-year-old Grande - who is set to perform in Singapore next month as part of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix off-track activities - has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester.

She is still bearing the emotional scars of the May incident.

The singer, who performed in Seoul on Tuesday, opted not to have any contact with the media or fans.

The Korea Herald said speculation was rife that she was still dogged by terrorism fears.