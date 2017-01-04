2017 awards season kicks off in Palm Springs film fest

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - As the new year starts, the awards season kicks off.

The first Hollywood prizes were handed out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where Tom Hanks won the Icon award.

Hanks said: "If at the end of the take and the end of the day the boss can tell you 'Okay, that's enough of that', that means that you've done your job well enough for you to have a moment like I'm having right now."

Natalie Portman received the actress award for her title role in Jackie, while the actor award went to Casey Affleck for his turn as a man struggling with his past in Manchester By The Sea.

The Vanguard Award went to the cast and crew of La La Land. The film's star Ryan Gosling used his speech to pay tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds.

The Canadian actor said: "She was an inspiration for us every day. We'd watch Singin' In The Rain every day for inspiration and truly an unparalleled inspiration so thank you so much for her."

British actor Andrew Garfield received The Spotlight Award for his role in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, while Nicole Kidman received the International Star Award from her Lion co-star Dev Patel.