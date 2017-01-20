20 Straits Times readers win tickets to Laneway

Full-time national serviceman Arush Taneja has always wanted to see Australian singer and electronic music artist Nick Murphy perform live.

Tomorrow, his wish will come true. The 20-year-old is one of 20 lucky Straits Times readers who each won a pair of tickets to Laneway Festival Singapore at Gardens by the Bay.

Five of the winners had joined a contest on ST's Facebook page. The other 15 winners took part in a contest for ST subscribers.

The contest for subscribers attracted 889 entries while the Facebook contest had 54 entries.

Mr Arush, who plans to give the other ticket to his friend and fellow national serviceman, Mr Rohit Idnani, says: "I have friends who have been going to Laneway for years and this year, I will finally be able to join them."

Both are also fans of singer Sam Rui, one of the home-grown acts performing at the festival.

ST subscriber Yam Guan Shyh, 54, a deputy director at the National University of Singapore, intends to give his tickets to his daughter, a 20-year-old student.

"She loves going to concerts and she was very excited when I told her I had won the Laneway tickets," he says.

Another winner and ST subscriber, Mr Chng Hu Ping, is a fan of English indie-rock band Glass Animals and is looking forward to their first show in Singapore.

The 27-year-old lawyer plans to stay through the 12-hour event. "I'm not familiar with many of the other acts, but I plan to check them out and discover new music."

Eddino Abdul Hadi