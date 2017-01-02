20 million watch Faye Wong concert

HONG KONG • Faye Wong held a concert in Shanghai last Friday and more than 20 million people were watching it at one point - through a live stream on the Web, said Apple Daily.

The show at the packed Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai was the 47-year-old Mandopop queen's first in four years. In 123 minutes, she sang 28 songs, including a moving duet of You're Happy (So I'm Happy) with her daughter, budding singer-songwriter Leah Dou, but did not say a word.

She got glowing reviews from friends and stars such as actress Carina Lau, singer Eason Chan, actress Zhang Ziyi and actor Eddie Peng, said Apple Daily. Lau said on Instagram: "Congratulations my dear, you were great."

But some viewers were less enchanted. One said online: "Objectively speaking, you could hear her being short of breath on some high notes, but the low notes were still ethereal. On the whole, she got better and better."

Another said: "After watching the goddess' concert live, I'm sad. She's really old. I sincerely hope all's good with her."