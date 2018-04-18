1980s pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson to perform together in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two prominent female pop stars from the 1980s, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson are set to unite for a concert at The Star Theatre on Sept 8.

Both singers found global success in their teenage years. Tiffany, 46, is best known for her 1987 version of pop hit I Think We're Alone Now and All This Time (1988). At 16, she became the youngest female artist to have an album at the top of the Billboard charts when her self-titled debut went to No. 1 in 1987.

Gibson, now 47, became famous for songs like Only In My Dreams (1987), Lost In Your Eyes (1989) and Electric Youth (1989). With Foolish Beat (1988), released when she was 17, she became the youngest artist to write, produce and sing a song that went to No. 1 on Billboard.

Tiffany released her ninth and most recent album, A Million Miles, in 2016, while Gibson released her ninth and latest album, Ms. Vocalist, in 2010.

Tickets for the concert, which go on sale Apr 22, 10am, start at $108. VIP tickets cost $298 and include a post-concert meet-and-greet and photo session with either Tiffany or Gibson.