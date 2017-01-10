16 arrested over Kardashian robbery

PARIS • The French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early yesterday over the robbery of American reality television star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, police sources said.

A gang of armed and masked gunmen burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in October, bound and gagged her before locking her in the bathroom and stealing jewellery worth around nine million euros (S$13.7 million).

The robbers, who wore police uniforms, left on bicycle, according to the investigation into the largest jewellery robbery of an individual in France for more than 20 years.

Kardashian, 36, who is married to rapper Kanye West, finally broke her silence about the incident last weekend, saying she feared she was going to be killed by the robbers. "They're going to shoot me in the back," she tells her sisters in a promotional clip for the new season of her hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

She returned to social media last week, posting pictures of her family on Instagram. The new season is set to begin airing in March.

