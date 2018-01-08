13 shades of black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Stars wore black in many shades and shapes, and to different effects, at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Let us count.

1. Celebratory black

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is anything but funereal in a halterneck Marc Jacobs satin gown with a headwrap. In fact, she looks festive and quite fabulous.

2. Witch queen black

Actress Angelina Jolie - one of the biggest names to have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - conjures mystique and drama in a sheer Versace gown with feathery sleeves.

3. Statement black

Several women wore trousers at the Globes this year, but few as well as actress Christina Hendricks, in a Christian Siriano dress with capri pants.

4. Sleek black

Actress Reese Witherspoon looks sharp in a simple, fitted Zac Posen dress with an origami fold.

5. Megawatt black

Actress Viola Davis tops off a Brandon Maxwell velvet gown with bling and a large, proud afro.

6. Warrior black

Actress Saoirse Ronan stands out in a one-shoulder Versace dress with silver details.

7. Inky black

Actress Jessica Biel calls to mind a brush painting, with a swoosh curving across her Dior gown.

8. Star-spangled black

Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Debra Messing were among the stars who wore sparkly black, but none of them dazzled like French actress Isabelle Huppert.

9. Starlet black

What message is actress Kate Hudson sending in a barely-there black Valentino gown? She is standing in solidarity with her female colleagues in the Time's Up initiative, of course. Also, please, please remember how hot she is.

10. Maitre d' black

Actress Gal Gadot's pairing of a close-fitting dress with a cropped jacket is unfortunate. She looks like she works for a Chinese restaurant.

11. Kardashian black

The Kardashian-Jenner reality television family are walking conversation pieces: You talk, therefore they are.

Here, model Kendall Jenner is evoking a baby bump in an unflattering Giambattista Valli gown, possibly to remind you about her pregnant, more gossip-worthy sisters. Family branding at its best, ladies and gentlemen.

12. Gigolo black

Actor Chris Hemsworth got lost on his way to a Deuce Bigalow audition.

13. Not-that-black

Indian journalist Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that organises the Golden Globes, wears a red ensemble. "It's a cultural thing," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "When you have a celebration, you don't wear black."

But she does sport a Time's Up pin and black shoes.