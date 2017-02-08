12 Hong Kong Film Award nominations for Soul Mate, a drama directed by Eric Tsang's son

HONG KONG - Hong Kong director Derek Tsang received a huge homecoming at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Tuesday, as his friendship drama Soul Mate was honoured with a leading 12 nominations.

The China-set film drew nominations including Best Film, Best Director for Tsang, and Best Actress for both its Chinese stars, Zhou Dongyu and Ma Sichun.

Cold War II, the conspiracy thriller set on the eve of Hong Kong's upcoming chief executive election, received 10 nominations, said Ming Pao Daily News. The Stephen Chow-directed comic fantasy The Mermaid, the baseball drama Weeds On Fire and the bipolar disorder drama Mad World had eight nods each.

Soul Mate will compete for Best Film with Cold War II, The Mermaid, Weeds On Fire and Trivisa, the Johnnie To-produced crime thriller.

Joining Tsang, son of actor Eric Tsang, in the directing field were Chow (The Mermaid); Wong Chun (Mad World); Frank Hui, Jevons Au and Vicky Wong (Trivisa); and To (Three).

In the Best Actor category, Tony Leung Ka Fai (Cold War II) will vie with Richie Jen (Trivisa), Lam Ka Tung (Trivisa), Shawn Yue (Mad World) and Francis Ng (Shed Skin Papa).

Besides Zhou and Ma, who won Golden Horse Awards together for Soul Mate last year, the Best Actress nominees are Nina Paw (Show Me Your Love), Tang Wei (Finding Mr Right 2) and Kara Hui (Happiness).

Tsang, who also drew a nomination as Best New Director, said he was happy to be nominated with his father, who received a nod for Best Supporting Actor for Mad World.

"I especially hope my father will win. He acted really well," he was quoted as saying by Ming Pao. As for himself, he "won't think much", he added.

The ceremony will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on April 9.