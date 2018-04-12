007 Aston Martin up for auction

NEW YORK • If you are a car lover, you can now gun for a licence to thrill, with actor Daniel Craig's 2014 Aston Martin being auctioned later this month at Christie's.

The car got an auction preview on Monday outside 55 Wall Street in New York for Opportunity Network's gala, along with an appearance by Craig, 50, who has confirmed he will be back as agent 007 in the latest edition - called Bond 25 - of the super spy series. His midnight-blue Centenary Edition Vanquish, numbered 007, could fetch US$400,000 (S$523,770) to US$600,000 at the April 20 event in New York.

Another hot draw is likely to be singer-songwriter Carole King's 1924 model "M" Steinway piano. Featured on the cover of her 1970s album Music and the single Sweet Seasons, it is estimated at US$40,000 to US$60,000.

The sale of the car will benefit Opportunity Network, a New York-based non-profit group working with high-achieving students to help them attend college and begin careers.

BLOOMBERG