Enter world of exploration and try a new retail experience with SPH Rewards programme

Japanese cuisine with a halal twist

A spin off from The Ramen House (located at Short Street), The Ramen Stall serves Halal certified traditional Japanese cuisine with a local Halal twist. To top it off, the quaint Japanese eatery located at 787 North Bridge Road is open till 5am every day to fill the tummies of midnight owls who are craving for a fix of their favourite Japanese food.

The Ramen Stall prides itself for using fresh and quality ingredients for their dishes. No corners are cut in the preparation of their food. Each bowl of ramen is served with wholesome chicken bone broth that was simmered over the stove at high heat for 30 hours. Sweet vegetables and chicken bones give the ramen broth its signature light yet flavourful taste. In fact, it tastes so good that you would be surprised to find out that there is no addition of MSG, salt or sugar!

With an extensive menu that is inclusive of ramen, fresh sashimi, grilled kushiyaki and succulent Teppanyaki dishes, diners will be spoilt for choice for their meal options. This Lunar New Year, The Ramen Stall will be offering Lunar New Year promotions in their menu. With packages starting from $268 (instead of $388) for 5 to 7 people, you will be able to enjoy your annual lo hei with signature Japanese dishes inclusive of a variety of appetisers, assorted sushi and an optional add on of sashimi. Highlights of this package include teppanyaki beef, Hokkaido scallops, soft shell crab and a variety of delicious meat and seafood. A choice of yaki udon or gyu don and dessert are also included in the package. Bigger groups of 8 to 10 people are also catered for with a package starting from $338 (instead of $488).

Packages will be available from now till 11 Feb 2017. During the holidays (28 to 30 Jan), packages are also available from noon to 5am.

Show us you have liked The Ramen Stall’s Facebook page and receive a complimentary Halal yu sheng (without abalone) when you order any of the Lunar New Year packages. Terms and conditions apply.

1) Valid at The Ramen Stall, 787 North Bridge Road, 6655 0800.

2) Not valid with any other promotions.

3) Limited to one redemption per table.

4) Management reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions.

Enter world of exploration

With the extremities in weather where it may be scorching hot one moment and raining heavily the next, indoor playgrounds are a godsend in Singapore. Parents get to enjoy some blissfully cool hours, while their tiny energizers get entertained, exhilarated and exhausted.

eXplorerkid has found a way of differentiating itself from others by being more than just a playground; it provides an all-round holistic development for children aged 12 years and below, with the aim of helping children develop motor, social and life skills through programmes, workshops and events. These help to cater to the mental development of children as well.

With two indoor playgrounds (Downtown East and AMK Hub), eXplorerkid encourages learning through exploration. Once inside, they enter a world of adventure and challenges, via fun play obstacles and educational elements.

The centre at Downtown East is a highly-tactile playground that features ‘Adventure Highlands’, a two-level indoor obstacle rope course. Stretch your child’s physical and mental abilities, and build up your child’s perseverance. There is a ‘Junior Course’ for children below 110cm, whereas taller ones can try the ‘Adventurous Course’. To up the excitement, even adults can have a go at the ‘Adventurous Course’.

Fretting over your child’s birthday? eXplorerkid offers themed birthday party packages to entertain and impress. They also organise exciting annual key events such as 'Baby & Junior Race' to cater to young families.

25 lucky SPH Rewards subscribers get to win a Playtime Bundle worth $120 each! This includes four visits of unlimited playtime for one child accompanied by one adult. To participate, simply visit www.facebook.com/sphrewards for details.

Furthermore, SPH Rewards subscribers get to enjoy 50% off play rates for the second child. Simply show on your mobile that you have liked SPH Rewards and eXplorerkid Facebook page to enjoy this promotion. Valid till 28 February 2017.

Gourmet. Grocery. Gathering.

Just when we think that the retail experience in Singapore no longer excites our seasoned foodies, we find a hidden gem in the colourful and hip Jalan Besar.

Sourcing directly from organic farms and responsible growers around the region themselves, Mahota Market is a special place to shop at. Nestled within Mahota Commune, a unique collective of a farm-to-table restaurant serving Italian fare with organic hotpot sets, a cozy pantry-café with a family friendly Kids Play Zone, a yoga & fitness studio, a DIY woodworking space as well as a TCM clinic, Mahota Market offers a carefully curated selection of fresh organic produce, popular superfoods and natural products. A seasonal array of specialty food items and organic subscription boxes are also offered at attractive prices as they believe that healthy, safe and good food should be made available to everyone.

Being organic farmers committed to sustainable agriculture themselves, Mahota believes that “every ingredient has a story” and that the stories of the growers and farms ought to be shared with consumers so that we may better appreciate the food we eat and the hard work which has gone into producing them.

What’s more, they take ‘experiential retail’ to a whole new level by having pop-up stations all over the 20,000 sq ft space so that visitors may interact with the chefs, growers and food creators, sample the seasonal produce and pick up simple home DIY recipes. Besides eating and shopping, learning and playing are equally important. Mahota Life provides DIY craft workshops, wine appreciation masterclasses, coffee cupping, yoga, meditation and fi¬tness workouts and cooking classes alongside detox retreats and wellness talks. The idea is to create a vibrant, fun and interactive marketplace where visitors enjoy an exciting sensory experience each time they come.

This Chinese New Year until 11 Feb 2017, be rewarded for choosing to shop healthy with them as the first 388 shoppers who spend a minimum of $68 at Mahota Market in a single receipt and who like facebook.com/mahotasg will get a complimentary jar of their handmade CNY cookies. These are made fresh daily by the bakers at Mahota Pantry using only natural ingredients, without any artificial colouring, flavouring and preservatives.

Visit Mahota Commune at 809 French Road Level 3 Kitchener Complex Singapore 200809, www.facebook.com/mahotasg and www.facebook.com/sphrewards for more information. Terms and conditions apply.