Electrician-plumbers with social media presence

When brothers Royston and Benetton Chan started out as electricians and plumbers, they found it hard to convince clients and staff that they knew what they were doing. Their youth was a liability.

Benetton, 23, says: "Most of our clients expect electricians to be in their 40s or 50s. When they answer the door only to see our young faces, it is not unexpected that they think we are not experienced enough."

That has resulted in customers "watching us very closely", adds Royston, 27.

"The only way for us to convince them is to get the task done confidently and properly."

The brothers, both Singaporean and graduates of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, do not lack experience. Their father, Mr William Chan, 60, is also an electrician and plumber. They have been learning the ins and outs of the trade from him since they were in secondary school.

Their mother, Madam Carol Ong, 48, is a clinic assistant. They have no other siblings.

Four years ago, the brothers started their own company, Sparkflow Electrical & Plumbing Services. They can install anything from ceiling fans and lights to sinks and water heaters.

On busy days, they can do 10 to 15 jobs, which can take up to 20 hours. The rate for each job starts at $30 and can go into thousands of dollars, depending on complexity.

The brothers, both bachelors, have six freelance workers, aged 42 to 50, to handle the extra work. They decline to say how much the company makes, revealing only that they each draw a monthly salary of $1,000.

Royston, who has a diploma in electronic and computer engineering, says: "We put a lot of the profits back into the company because we want to grow and diversify the business."

Since last month, they have started engaging a carpenter to create custom-made furniture for their clients. In the future, they aim to venture into interior design and increase the scale of their operations.

In true millennial form, their company has a website, a Facebook page and an Instagram account, which help them publicise their services and get jobs.

Benetton says: "We also use the Internet to get components or parts quickly, as well as get competitive rates for our customers."

He has a diploma in business and social enterprise and is pursuing a bachelor of business (economics and finance) degree awarded by RMIT University, at SIM Global Education. He says: "I know I could have easily found a better-paying job working in a business or social enterprise.

"But I won't be able to have as flexible a schedule as I do now.

"It is also great being your own boss and being able to own what you do."