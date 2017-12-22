Destination for a fine palate

Fashion may be nourishment for the soul, but even fashionistas need to recharge their body - and taste buds - after a shopping spree.

Whether you are looking for a quick pick-me-up dose of caffeine in the day or indulge in a scrumptious meal, there is something for every palate at Scotts Square.

With the year-end festivities fast approaching, the dining establishments at Scotts Square have launched limited-time menus and delectable festive offerings for you to discover.

Gastronomic delights

A little slice of pizza is good for the soul - and lips. PizzaExpress' (B1-08/09) Natale pizza in the Romana Pizza range, bring a taste of Rome right at Scotts Square. For the festive season, elements of traditional Christmas meal is combined in a flavourful slice: roast turkey breast, chestnut stuffing, peppadew peppers, cranberry jelly, Brussels sprouts, béchamelsauce and topped with crunchy water chestnuts. Sweeten your meal with its mulled winter fruit crumble pie - a sweet fruit compote tart with crumbles and served with vanilla gelato and crème anglaise.



Natale pizza from PizzaExpress. PHOTO: PIZZAEXPRESS



'Tis the season for rich flavours at Wild Honey (#03-01/K1). Sink your fork in its indulgent Christmas truffle benedict with poached eggs, French winter black truffles, truffle butter brioche toast, truffle sauce and micro herbs salads (available now through the New Year). Before you leave, take home some handmade gingerbread cookies that are perfect as stocking stuffers.



Christmas truffle benedict with poached eggs, French winter black truffles, truffle butter brioche toast, truffle sauce and micro herbs salads. PHOTO: WILD HONEY



Need a quick jolt of caffeine before you continue checking off your shopping list? Stop by The Coffee Academics (#02-01/02) for their seasonal offering. This famous café is known for putting creative spins on their coffee. Feel like a kid again when you indulge in its most popular holiday beverage, the Toasted S'mores Latte, served with biscuit bits and toasted marshmallows.



Toasted S'mores Latte from The Coffee Academics. PHOTO: THE COFFEE ACADEMICS



Or, cozy up to cup of peppermint mocha at Lady M (#01-06/07) and savour the flavours of frosted peppermint and chocolate with a nice espresso kick. Pair the drink with their cake of the month, the black forest cake, and you have yourself the perfect self-indulgent gift.



Lady M's cake of the month: The black forest cake. PHOTO: LADY M



Complete your festive celebration on a sweet note with the Yule log cakes from Maison Kayser (#B1-25). These treats come in three flavours — coffee butter cream, lemon meringue — as well as the signature Eric Kayser, made of 62 per cent chocolate mousse and Madagascar bourbon vanilla crème brulee.



The signature Eric Kayser cake: More than half of it is made of chocolate mousse. PHOTO: MAISON KAYSER



Hang up your apron and skip cooking this Christmas. Head down to Fairprice Finest (#B1-01 to 07, 10 to 12 & 26 to 28)for a complete Christmas meal. Simply pick up an impressive range of offering from Culina Christmas Set 1 (Traditional Roast Turkey, Roasted Black Pepper Rostbiff, Honey Baked Ham and a bottle of Ruffino Red Chianti), or Culina Christmas Set 4, (Roasted Pork Ribs, Honey Baked Ham, Pork Garlic Sausages and Chicken Jumbo Sausages). Both sets are beautifully packaged in a Jute Cooler Bag.



Roasted Pork Ribs, Honey Baked Ham, Pork Garlic Sausages and Chicken Jumbo Sausages. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE FINEST



Sweet serenades

Getting into the Christmas spirit, Scotts Square is bringing live entertainment into the mix, from 22 Dec to Christmas day,

Classic Christmas tunes get the "Glee" treatment by the multiple National A Capella Championship winner, NUS Resonance. On 22 and 24 Dec, be delighted by their harmonious vocals when they perform from 6pm and 8pm.

Be serenaded by Singapore's well-loved veteran jazz singer, Alemay Fernandez. Fans of the melodious chanteuse can look forward to this special performance on 23 Dec, where she will be performing with pop-jazz guitarist, Daniel Purnomo at 6pm and an encore at 8pm.

Keep a lookout for up and rising singer, Meryl Joan Lee, and pop jazz vocalist, Dawn Wong, on Christmas Eve, both of whom will be crooning classic Christmas hits at 3pm and7pm respectively.

On Christmas day, let pop-saxophonist Dominic Cai and guitar extraordinaire, Fatt Q entertain you with their refreshing rendition of contemporary songs. They will be performing at 3pm and 6pm.

Christmas shopping

Still going through your Christmas gifting list? From now until Jan 1, shoppers can redeem an exclusive Christmas wrapper set with a minimum spending of $100 in a single receipt.

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit the Concierge counter at Level 1 Atrium or visit www.scottssquareretail.com for more information.