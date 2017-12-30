Design News

WANDEWOO OPENS AT MARINA SQUARE

A new home and lifestyle accessories brand, Wandewoo, opened in Marina Square last month.

The brand was started by 55-year-old Singaporean entrepreneur Sonny Boey and his two siblings.

Wandewoo's products are meant to uplift living and working spaces, and have a focus on handmade, hand-sculptured and hand-painted items that are sourced mostly from Asian countries, including the Philippines and Thailand.

Think colourful-painted balloon dogs made from high-quality fibreglass resin, decorative eco-friendly flowers and diffusers, and water-absorbent coasters.

Prices start at $8.90 for a decorative flower. Next year, the shop will boast an expanded range of products from Europe.

Where: Wandewoo, 02-42, Marina Square (New Wing), 6 Raffles Boulevard

KHOO TECK PUAT HOSPITAL BAGS INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARD

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun has beaten 20 other international participants to win an inaugural international design award.

The Stephen R. Kellert Biophilic Design Award was given out last month by the International Living Future Institute, a non-governmental organisation based in the United States that focuses on sustainability issues.

The award was presented to the hospital and CPG Consultants, a subsidiary of CPG Corporation (the corporatised entity of the former Singapore Public Works Department), which helmed the project.

The award, named after a former professor of social ecology at Yale University known as the pioneer of biophilic design, recognises architecture that goes one step beyond green design to uphold sustainability.

Biophilic design also seeks to promote health and well-being by creating connections between people and nature.

With its "hospital in a garden, a garden in a hospital" concept, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital sits amid lush greenery.

Having the scenic Yishun Pond next to the hospital also worked well with CPG Consultants' design idea of nature being nurturing to both patients and visitors.

The hospital also has an eco-friendly design that maximises energy efficiency and taps cross-ventilation from prevailing winds, while minimising solar heat gain.

BIBLIOTEK DESIGN STORE STOCKS STELTON PRODUCTS

Online homeware retailer Bibliotek Design Store has recently been appointed the distributor of Stelton products.

The e-tailer, which was established last year, is also the official stockist of about 30 other design labels, including Alessi, Montana, and Architectmade.

Founded in 1960, Stelton is a well-known Danish design brand that produces a wide range of tableware, lifestyle products, as well as kitchen, coffee and tea accessories.

One of the brand's iconic products is the sleek and elegant EM77 coffee vacuum jug by renowned Danish designer Erik Magnussen, which was launched in 1977 and remains a Stelton bestseller today.

The 1-litrejug comes with a patented tilting top that allows the contents to be poured out single-handedly. Prices start at $119.90.

Bibliotek also carries products from the brand's other series, including its Emma, Collar and Theo collections. Prices start at $42.90 for a Theo Tea Cup & Coaster set.

Where: www.bibliotek.co

