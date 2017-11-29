Craft for Christmas: Make your own gifts with Bernina sewing machines

Are you headed to the shops to buy Christmas gifts for your loved ones?

Stop.

There is a better way to show our appreciation and love for friends and family than to just grab something off the shelf — make personalised gifts instead. Sew an adorable travel organiser for that friend who loves to go on adventures. Make a business card holder with customised embroidery for the stylish high flyer.

You could do all this on a sewing machine like the nifty ones made by Bernina. What exactly can a Bernina machine do? Answer: Create different types of stitching, including embroidery, on all types of fabrics, from delicate silk to thicker fabrics such as linen and leather. This means you can make almost anything from trendy bell sleeve blouses to floral patterned scarves and whimsical cartoon knee socks, not to mention stylish and quirky embroidered patches for bags, T-shirts or shoes.



PHOTO: BERNINA



Bernina is a renowned Swiss sewing machine manufacturer founded in 1893. It is known for its quality sewing machines, embroidery machines and overlockers, which come in modern and stylish designs.

The brand has a range of models with different features. The Bernina 3 series models ($1988) are classic entry-level machines that can sew, neaten and embellish any fabric. A semi-automatic threader on each model eases your needle-threading task. The stitch length and width can also be set simply by pressing a button.

The Bernina 5 series models ($4658) include a memory function to save individual custom stitch settings. They also come with a colour touch screen, which makes the machines easier to operate.



PHOTO: BERNINA



The Bernina 7 series models ($6568) are equipped with numerous sewing functions and extensive embroidery options such as intricate floral designs and beautiful monogram patterns. Each embroidery design can be rotated or mirrored; additional embroidery designs of your own can be added to the machine via a USB drive.

For those new to sewing, Bernina will be holding two workshops on Sunday, Dec 3, one at 1pm and another at 4pm, at Robinsons The Heeren to demonstrate how you can use the machines. The two-hour workshops will show participants how to sew items such as comfortable lounge slippers. Visit https://www.bernina.com.sg/ for more information.

With the do-it- yourself movement gaining traction in Singapore, a machine from Bernina is the perfect tool to help you construct and create your own handmade presents and baubles.