Coupe/Convertible

A British two-seater with a long bonnet, a taut silhouette and big wheels is still magical. And Jaguar's F-Type 2.0 ($336,999) makes owning such a car less painful too because you do not have to worry about the lofty road tax and fuel costs associated with its 5-litre predecessor. The smaller-engined car is still spirited enough to keep most drivers happy.

For roadster fun, the Mazda MX-5 (from $183,800) is still the standard bearer. The latest model goes back to the simplicity of the first car 28 years ago, with a manually operated roof and a normally aspirated 2-litre high compression engine. It is a superbly balanced car, with styling lines that beckon a second look. The automatic is preferable.

Serious sports fans have only one car to go to: the BMW M2 ($294,888). It is an absolute blast. Powered by a turbocharged 3-litre straight-six with 370bhp and 465Nm from 1,400rpm, the pocket rocket goes from standstill to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds. Enough said.