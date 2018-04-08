Concierge: Travel news and deals

INSIGHT VACATIONS' 40TH ANNIVERSARY DEALS

Premium tour operator Insight Vacations is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month by letting travellers save 10 per cent on more than 40 of its premium tours to Europe and North America.

For example, there is a 10-day Highlights Of Poland tour that starts at US$2,185 (S$2,880) a person, down from US$2,425.

The tour starts in Krakow, where guests will visit the famous Wawel Cathedral. In Poznan, they will meet a resident who will share stories of local life as the guests walk through the Old Town.

The tour includes Gdansk, Warsaw and other places.

There is also a 15-day Best of Spain & Portugal trip - prices start at US$3,490 a person, down from US$3,875 - where guests will visit the Monument to the Discoveries, Belem Tower and Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Prado Museum in Madrid, as well as the famous La Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, among other places.

Prices do not include airfare. Anniversary deals apply to new bookings made this month and selected trips departing between next month and July this year.

For more information, go to www.insightvacations.com

FRASERS HOSPITALITY'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY PROMOTIONS

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, is kicking off its 20th-anniversary celebrations with a promotional campaign titled A World of Thanks.

Until June 28, guests who book directly with Frasers Hospitality will automatically qualify for a lucky draw, where 20 golden tickets are up for grabs.

Each ticket is worth 20,000 Fraser World points, which can be used to redeem free stays at Frasers Hospitality properties worldwide, such as the Fraser Suites Le Claridge Champs-Elysees serviced apartments in Paris, which offer views of the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower.

One winner will also walk away with a grand golden ticket, which comes with 20 free nights and US$20,000 in cash.

As part of the promotional campaign, Fraser World members will earn an additional 20 per cent Fraser World points when they book a stay with Frasers Hospitality before June 29 and can redeem free stays using 20 per cent fewer points until Dec 31.

Guests will also receive 20 per cent off vouchers for various F&B outlets and guest services at selected Frasers Hospitality properties worldwide.

For more information, go to www.frasershospitality20.com.

NEW WELLNESS PACKAGES AT SRI LANKA RESORT

The Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in the southern end of Sri Lanka has introduced four seven-day wellness programmes - Inner Harmony, Deep Sleep, Natural Weight and A Rebuilding Detox.

Each programme includes a personal consultation, private mindful moment sessions, a 60-minute nutritional coaching session, two 90-minute life coaching sessions, access to the resort's fitness and healing arts classes, personalised Ayurvedic therapies and spa treatments, as well as local experiences such as trips to Buddhist temples.

Prices start at US$1,350 (inclusive of applicable local tax and resort service charge).

For bookings and more information, go to http://mhg.to/gourn.

Benson Ang