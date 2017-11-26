Concierge Travel news and deals

BRITISH AIRWAYS' BLACK FRIDAY SALE

British Airways is offering special fares across all cabins for its Black Friday sale, which ends on Tuesday.

They include economy fares starting at $688 all-in to Sydney, $1,218 to London and $1,468 to New York, and are valid for travel from now till March 31 next year.

British Airways' Executive Club members can also collect double Avios points on every flight they take with British Airways from now until Dec 31.

For more information, go to ba.com

NEW SHANGRI-LA HOTEL IN XIAMEN

Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts has opened a new Shangri-La Hotel in Xiamen, China.

It is located in Guanyin Shan Business Centre, the city’s newly developed financial and IT zone, a 20-minute drive from Xiamen International Airport.

The urban lifestyle hotel overlooks the city on one side and a long stretch of beach on the other. Over 70 per cent of the 325 guestrooms and suites have views of the Taiwan Strait and guests can also enjoy panoramic sea views at the open-air terrace of The Horizon Club lounge.

The 3,000 sq m Fitness & Spa centre houses amenities including an indoor heated swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym where fitness classes, including kickboxing, yoga and martial arts, are offered.

At the end of the year, the hotel will open Xiamen’s first NX Kids’ Club, which will feature a playground, doughnut slide, ball pool, trampoline and climbing wall, as well as interactive facilities for children aged one to 12.

To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering special room rates starting at 1,100 yuan (S$225) a night now till Dec 31. It includes daily breakfast buffet for two and a 50 per cent dining discount.

For more information, go to www.shangri-la.com

IBERIAN WINE JOURNEY WITH INSIGHT VACATIONS

Indulge in some of the world’s best food and wine on a 15-day luxury journey through the picturesque towns and vineyards of northern Spain and Portugal.

The package is by tour operator Insight Vacations and the tour will be guided by food expert Barbara Barde and sommelier Tom LeRoy.

The itinerary includes visits to the Bodegas Sinforiano in Mucientes, one of the most esteemed wineries in Spain; two bodegas in Douro, a region renowned for its rich unfortified wines; and a traditional Portuguese patisserie that has the secret recipe for Portugal’s finest Portuguese egg tart. Travellers will also tuck into a traditional dinner in the Basque city of San Sebastian and go on a guided tour through the old town and cathedral of famed pilgrimage site Santiago de Compostela.

The tour departs on Sept 5 next year and prices start at US$4,495 (S$6,050) a person based on twinsharing.

For reservations or more information, call Insight Vacations on 6922-5950 or go to insightvacations.com

NEW NOBU HOTEL OPENS IN LONDON

The Nobu Hospitality group, founded by renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa, American actor Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, has opened a new hotel in east London.

Located among renovated warehouses in the hip and artsy Shoreditch neighbourhood, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch features a modern steel-and-concrete facade and a blend of polished concrete, patinated metal and dark stone inside.

The modern minimalist Japanese aesthetic is also evident in the hotel’s pocket garden, private dining and event spaces, a luxury spa and wellness centre, as well as the 148 rooms and suites where guests will find custommade yukata robes and traditional Japanese tea sets.

The Nobu restaurant and bar serves the chef’s signature Peruvian-Japanese cuisine and Japanese whisky and sake.

For more information, go to www.nobuhotelshoreditch.com