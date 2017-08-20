Clash of the cheese tarts

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website, ST Food - straitstimesfood.com.

CHEESE TART TASTE TEST

ST Food conducted a blind taste test of 10 cheese tarts from nine shops. The tarts were tasted by ST Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun, ST food critic and deputy Life editor Wong Ah Yoke and writer and cookbook author Chris Tan.

The judges were blindfolded for the taste test. All the tarts were purchased on the same day as the taste test.

So which is Singapore's best cheese tart? Watch the video to find out which bakery sells ST's winning cheese tart.

Cheese tart taste test: http://str.sg/tarttest

WORLD VANILLA SHORTAGE

The world is facing a vanilla pod shortage due to poor harvests in Madagascar after a cyclone hit the country in March.

This has caused the price of vanilla pods to soar by up to 500 per cent and has resulted in a vanilla ice-cream shortage in the United Kingdom, The Independent newspaper reported.

The shortage and high prices are also evident in Singapore.

Some bakeries and ice creameries have absorbed the rising cost of vanilla while others stopped using it.

Read more about the vanilla shortage: http://str.sg/4KH8

RECIPES TO TRY

Watch a video recipe on how to make fruit and biscuit cobbler from The New York Times.

You can use any fruit that is in season, from plums and berries to apricots and nectarines.

Fruit and biscuit cobbler recipe: http://str.sg/4KFP

Make a Korean dish of gaji bokkeum or stir-fried eggplant from The Korean Herald.

The eggplant is cooked seasoned with condiments such as soya sauce, rice wine and sesame oil.

Stir-fried eggplant: http://str.sg/4KRb

