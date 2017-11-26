Chwee kueh gets a French twist

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: KAMPONG FRENCH RESTAURANT TAKEOVER

A nomadic culinary collective, the Paris Popup, has taken over the kitchen at Open Farm Community in Minden Road. The pop-up restaurant, known as Kampong French, will run until next Sunday.

The collective has taken over restaurants in cities including London, New York, Kyoto, Barcelona and Montreal. Kampong French is its 35th instalment and its first pop-up takeover in Singapore.

New menus, with a focus on local produce, are created for each edition. For Kampong French, expect dishes such as flat bread with chai poh and fingerling potato ($14), inspired by chwee kueh, a hawker favourite of steamed rice cakes topped with preserved radish; river shrimp chawanmushi with sorrel and young coconut ($16); and tamarind and chilli barbecued chicken with a green mango salsa verde and a garden herb salad ($25). Where: Kampong French x Open Farm Community, 130E Minden Road, tel: 6471-0306 When: Till Dec 3, noon to 4pm (weekdays), 11am to 4pm (weekends), 6 to 11pm (daily) Info: www.openfarm community.com Kampong French: http://str.sg/parispop

VIDEO: TYPES OF BUTTER

Butter prices have been soaring due to a global butter shortage. Its impact is also being felt here in Singapore, with prices increasing.

Want to make the most of your butter? Here are seven types of butter and what they are best used for. Types of butter: http://str.sg/4v6Y

RECIPES TO TRY

Sick of plain miso soup? Try The Japan News' recipe for a rich and flavourful Tonjiru or pork soup.

Tonjiru refers to miso soup with pork and root vegetables such as daikon, carrots, onions and potatoes. Tonjiru recipe: http://str.sg/ok3v

Make a delicious pizza this weekend. It is nothing like the usual takeout you might be used to.

Follow The New York Times' recipe for pizza dough or opt for store-bought dough instead. Here, toppings include crispy bacon, sharp pecorino and runny egg yolks.

Serve it at any time of the day. Bacon and egg pizza recipe: http://str.sg/ok3D ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes.

