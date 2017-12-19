Christmas comes alive at Wheelock Place

It's the time of the year where all things jolly are making their way to welcome the Yuletide season.

Riding on the Christmas spirit, Wheelock Place will be stocking its calendar with great promotions, new retail and dining options, and exciting performances to make your Christmas shopping that much merrier.

Be sure to take a moment between shopping sprees to enjoy the festive cheers and soak in the festive atmosphere at Wheelock Place.

Shopping rewards

Santa Claus looks favourably upon shoppers this Christmas. While you are busy checking off your Christmas gifting list, Wheelock Place will be offering mall-wide promotions from now until Jan 1, 2018.

Need your gifts all wrapped up and ready to go this Christmas? Redeem an exclusive Christmas Gift wrapper with a minimum spending of $50 in a single receipt to prep your gifts for the holiday.

Redeem $20 worth of shopping/dining vouchers from selected Wheelock Place shops with a minimum spending of $300 in three same-day receipts.

Redeem a Christmas Beauty Set (worth more than $60) with a minimum spending of $1,000 in five same-day receipts.

With this much savings, shoppers can redeem $6 worth of parking rebate with a minimum spending of $30 in a single receipt at any F&B outlet - so dine away with friends and loved ones.

Redemption items are available at the Redemption Counter at Level 2, next to EpiCentre, on a first-come- first-served basis and while stocks last.

New surprises in store

As though you need more reasons to shop at Wheelock Place. Shopaholics can rejoice with joy as Wheelock Place will be adding new shops and F&B outlets to its stellar line-up come mid-December.

The refreshed level 2 will provide a diverse shopping hotspot that will appeal to shoppers of all ages.

See and be seen at the Style by Style Vibes Café (#02-19). Owned by leading fashion website styleXstyle, its second outlet here at Wheelock Place features a delicious fusion of international and local food and beverages. You may even bump into a celebrity or two while sipping on your coffee.



Seafood pasta from Style by Style Vibes Café. PHOTO: STYLE BY STYLE VIBES CAFÉ



Take a break and have a croissant at Délifrance (#02-17/17A). The famous French-inspired cafe needs no introduction. Dine in or take away some of its signatures such as the baguette, feuillete, viennoserie, and the buttery and aromatic croissants.



Take a break from shopping and savour the delicious French pastries at Délifrance. PHOTO: DELIFRANCÉ



Support your local designers with homewares from Supermama (#02-13). The lifestyle store works closely with local designers and Japanese craft facilities to produce contemporary giftware featuring elements of Singapore culture. Their award-winning products are a hit among millennials and tourists.



Support local designers with homewares from Supermama. PHOTO: SUPERMAMA



Update your wardrobe and get your bling on at Tessellate. Co x Balm Kitchen (#02-14). This pop-up store marks the first ever collaboration between Tessellate. Co and Balm Kitchen. It offers fine handcrafted jewellery, skincare products and other fashion items.



Tessellate. Co x Balm Kitchen is a one-stop lifestyle destination for your apparels, jewelleries and cosmetic needs. PHOTO: TESSELLATE. CO X BALM KITCHEN



Sights and sounds

Christmas is not complete without carolling and musical performances to lift the spirits. From now to Dec 25, between 3pm and 7pm, inject your weekend with a healthy dose of year-end merriment to make the holiday that much brighter

Be wowed by the Christmas Jangle Band. The musical group will be making their way around the mall, playing an eclectic mix of jazz, funk, Latin and hip-hop music, set to traditional New Orleans brass tunes.

The music does not stop there. Wheelock Place will host their own version of carollers with performances by A Capella. The five-man acapella group will be belting out full Christmas choruses and modern tunes with their voices as their instruments of choice.

The fun continues with special appearances by Santa's little elves. The energetic bunch will be interacting with shoppers so let your kids - and inner-child - join in the fun for photo opportunities with the elves.

Gift-giving is not the only thing the elves are known for. The Comedy Elves will also be working hard to tickle your funny bones with their theatrical antics. Come down on Christmas day, when special Jingling Elves will be dancing their way in the mall. Bust out your slick moves and join in the festive dance or watch and be entertained by their routine.

Catch these performances while shopping at Wheelock Place this festive season.

For more information on redemptions and Christmas performance line-up, visit www.wheelockplace.com