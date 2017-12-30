Chic one-room condo with tall cabinets to keep clutter away

Inspired by The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, a book by organising consultant Marie Kondo, home owner Alwyn Hui decided to stick to one principle when designing his 614 sq ft home - keeping only "the things that spark joy".

The sentence, a quote from the book, resonated with him.

Faced with the challenge of having limited floor space in his one-bedroom condominium apartment in Eunos, which he shares with his partner, Mr Hui, who is in his 30s, approached long-time friend and designer Si Jianxin of Wynk Collaborative for help to design his new home.

Q: What was your brief?

A: I wanted something simple yet bold and not run-of-the-mill. I did not go for any particular style as this would be too restrictive.

However, I had two requirements. Firstly, I wanted to have tall cabinets for storage; the 3.2m-high ceiling in the apartment made this possible. Secondly, all wires had to be concealed.

I wanted the entire interior space to be used efficiently, with each section serving a purpose. This does not mean having as much storage space as possible. In fact, the more storage space I have, the more junk I end up hoarding and I wanted to avoid that.

Q: What were some of the challenges you faced during the design and renovation process?

A: The challenge was trying to visualise the end product. We spent many weeks looking at the renderings and there were times when I had doubts. However, once construction started, everything fell into place.



Grey hexagonal tiles give the bathroom a unique textural look. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: YEW XIN YI



Although the total renovation cost of $70,000 (excluding furnishings) exceeded our initial budget of $50,000, the results surpassed my expectations.

Q: The home garden has also become a showcase of your love for plants. How did this come about?

A: One of the draws of this first-floor unit is its outdoor private enclosed space. The unit comes with an area of turf grown in a large planting bed. I wasn't keen on keeping and maintaining the grass, so I chose to replace this with gravel, which is easy to maintain and aesthetically pleasing.

The garden has become one of my favourite parts of the home, as there is always something in it to work on, new growth to marvel at and the plants make me happy.

I've lost count of the number of plant varieties I own. Some of them include popular house plants such as monstera deliciosa, monstera obliqua, ficuses such as the fiddle leaf fig or lyrata, ficus elastica, snake plant or sansevieria, and spider plant.

I also have dedicated areas for orchids, ferns, a frangipani tree, a few varieties of cacti and succulents, as well as a railing for air plants. There are also edible plants such as rosemary, mint, basil, lavender, lime and bay leaves.

• If you have a Housing Board flat or condominium apartment you would like featured, e-mail your pictures, with the header, The Chic Apartment, to stlife@sph.com.sg

• This article first appeared in the November issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Get the January and latest issue (above) now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter and Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes on www.homeanddecor.com.sg