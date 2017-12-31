Cheering for champagne

The Atlas Grand Lobby & Bar in Parkview Square may be better known for its extensive collection of 1,000-plus gin bottles that sit in a centrepiece tower.

But the hosts of the opulent Art- Deco space – modelled after European grand lobby bars that were popular in the roaring 20s – want to bring back another tradition: champagne drinking.

“Atlas wants to revive champagne culture,” says 22-year-old head sommelier Mason Ng.

“Champagne is always regarded as an aperitif or something you have at the start of the meal, but we want to change that perception,” he says. “Champagne is not just a celebration drink either – it’s something you can have throughout the whole meal.”

The bar, which also offers all-day dining featuring European cuisine, has about 300 labels of champagne in its collection, which is considered one of the largest in Asia.

They are sourced directly from some of the world’s best-known champagne houses or selected from the cellar of Hong Kong-based Parkview Group, which is run by the Hwang family. The Hwangs have a huge personal collection of vintage wines, whiskies and cigars.

Bottles of champagne range in price from $120 for a Premier Cru champagne from a smaller producer to more than $5,000 for a bottle from an iconic Champagne house, for example, Krug’s 1995 Clos d’Ambonnay Grand Cru Blanc de Noirs.

Champagne is always regarded as an aperitif, but we want to change that perception. It is not just a celebration drink either – it’s something you can have throughout the whole meal. ATLAS’ HEAD SOMMELIER MASON NG

Mr Ng, a Malaysian, calls the Atlas collection “a playground for champagne lovers” with at least one to two producers from all 17 Grand Crus represented on the champagne list. These are the highest quality grapes, considering that less than 9 per cent of vineyard land in Champagne, France, has a Grand Cru rating.

In fact, its collection is so vast that there is also a rotating list of around eight champagnes by the glass on offer every month. For instance, you can have a Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve for $28 or a higher-end Egly-Ouriet Vieillissement Prolonge Grand Cru Extra- Brut at $52 a glass in the current rotation.

With about 300 labels available at any one time, this means guests can probably try a new champagne every time they go to Atlas.

Champagne flights also give guests the opportunity to taste a diverse selection, across the breadth and depth of styles from the Champagne region in France.

For $80 to $120, you can taste three or more champagnes, side by side in a flight, complete with a full explanation by a sommelier who is on hand to answer questions.

The current flights focus on grower champagnes. Such champagnes are made by the same grape growers who typically supply the traditional, big-name champagne houses.

“When you taste something like a Krug champagne, you taste a particular house style, which has been that way for a few hundred years,” he says.

But in a grower champagne, you taste what you get on the vines and the characteristics of their grapes are not subsumed by an overriding house style.

“For instance, if the winemaker wants to showcase the high acidity of the Chardonnay grapes, that’s reflected in the champagne. Hence the champagne is an expression of the terroir and that particular plot of land.”

For next month, one of the guided one-on-one champagne flights will showcase three styles – a Blanc de Blancs, a Blancs de Noirs and a blend from a single producer called Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot from the Vrigny region.

The three main grapes used in Champagne production are Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, which are black grapes, and the white-grape Chardonnay. In a Blanc de Blancs champagne, only white grapes are used, whereas a Blancs de Noirs is made with black grapes.

“When you taste different styles from the same producer, you can really see what each expression is about and understand the nuances,” says Mr Ng.

Their flights will change every two months.

He is also exploring the possibility of flights built around a single vintage year or even one that centres around the dosage.

Dosage refers to sweetness in the form of sugar or wine that is added to a champagne and ranges from Extra Brut (fewer than 6g of sugar added per litre) to Doux (50g or more of sugar added).

As the champagne programme at Atlas finds its footing next to the behemoth gin collection that gets all the attention, Mr Ng’s priorities are to make the champagne list “as interesting and diverse as possible”.

“I want to get many more Grand Cru producers and find more tiny growers from the region,” he says.

“But good pricing is also important because we want to be approachable and have people willing to try these champagnes.

“The ultimate goal is for people to drink more new champagne.”