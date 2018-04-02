Celebrity florist to decorate venue of Prince Harry's wedding

LONDON • London florist Philippa Craddock's clients have included the late designer Alexander McQueen and British Vogue magazine.

Now, she can add Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle to the list after Kensington Palace said yesterday that it had chosen her to do the flower decorations for their wedding in late spring.

Ms Craddock will use seasonal blooms from around Windsor to decorate the ceremony venue, including white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

The May 19 wedding of Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, fifth in line to the throne, and Markle, star of American television legal drama Suits (2011 to present), will be held at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The florist will also use branches of beech, birch and hornbeam from the surrounding parkland.

The couple themselves helped select the foliage.

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure," Ms Craddock said. "The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

"The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

After the wedding, the flowers will be distributed to charities.

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, have invited 600 guests to the wedding, with the names still a secret.

Singer Elton John, who cancelled his Las Vegas gigs on the possibility that he could be asked, said he has yet to receive an invitation.

The singer was pally with Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and sang at her funeral in 1997.

Meanwhile, publication Page Six has reported that the wedding could cost as much as US$45 million (S$59 million), with most of the budget being devoted to security.

REUTERS