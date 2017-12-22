Casualties of the cashless society

NEW YORK • Some workers are not tipping their hats to a cashless society. With many people opting for cashless payment options, the move has hurt employees such as doormen and lift operators, who rely on small, spontaneous cash tips.

"These guys, they don't tip like they used to because they don't have the cash in their pockets like they used to," said a lift operator at an upscale Manhattan apartment complex who wanted to be known only as Mark.

Earlier this year, a United States Bank survey found that 50 per cent of Americans carried cash with them only about half the time.

In another recent survey, just 11 per cent of Americans chose cash as their preferred form of payment, a distant third to credit cards (40 per cent) and debit cards (35 per cent).

For many people, particularly in urban environments, there is simply no incentive to visit the automated teller machine when taxi rides, coffee, pizza delivery and even snacks from food trucks can be paid for online or with plastic.

That is bad news for any worker not participating in the digital economy.

The problem is particularly acute for apartment building staff such as doormen and lift operators.

"Long ago, the tenants would take a cab home and they paid with cash," Mark said. "So, if they get change out of that $20, they give you that change.

"Now, they swipe a card in the cab, or when they come with Uber, they don't pay, so they just walk out of the car and they go straight up."

His tips have gone down from US$400 (S$538) a week three years ago to, at most, US$100 a week this year.

Another doorman at a Park Avenue building, who also requested anonymity, said it was specifically his tenants' preference for virtual services that has all but eliminated his tip income.

He does not blame the tenants, but is frustrated with the situation. He said he could work a full shift and still not earn any tips.

People who do not carry cash are often not oblivious to the plight of these workers.

Ms Maya Chung, 27, has rarely carried cash since she was a teenager, instead relying on digital apps, PayPal and plastic to get through her day.

Her home in the Crown Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn does not have a doorman, but when she visits the nail salon, she sometimes finds herself embarrassed not to have cash for gratuities.

"Every time I go there without cash, they miss out on their tips because they don't have the mechanism to put it on the credit card and I always feel bad," said Ms Chung, a reporter at InsideEdition.com.

But not all workers who depend on tips are affected by the shift away from cash.

On the contrary, touch-screen tablets in taxis and coffee houses that prompt customers to give a minimum 20 per cent tip - under the watchful gaze of the beneficiary - have practically eliminated barriers to tipping those workers.

"There is research showing that people who pay with a credit card seem to pay a bit more than people who pay with cash," said Professor W. Michael Lynn, a professor of food and beverage management at Cornell University.

However, credit card companies charge merchants a fee for processing tips, so there are still businesses - most notably nail and beauty salons - that largely do not let customers leave electronic tips.

This was a problem for Mr Diaz (he asked not to use his first name), a hairdresser of 22 years who works in Chelsea. His tip income dipped considerably until he signed up for Venmo, an app that facilitates person-to-person cash transfers.

He noted that his younger clients rarely have cash and often said they would tip him the next time they saw him. His customers encouraged him to sign up for Venmo and his tip income is now back to where it used to be.

Although Venmo is popular for peer-to-peer transfers, many other apps, such as Bravo, Tipsta and TipGenie, have also sprung up in recent years, specifically aimed at providing digital tips for workers who rely on cash.

So far, none has reached the level of widespread adoption necessary to make a real dent.

"The problem is both parties - receiver and giver - have to have the app for this to work and it's difficult to create an incentive that causes both groups to sign on," Prof Lynn said. "Nobody has figured out how to fix that problem."

NYTIMES