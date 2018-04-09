Buzzing: Solo: A Star Wars Story is going to Cannes

Solo: A Star Wars Story is going to Cannes

The young Han Solo will make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Solo: A Star Wars Story will have its premiere there before opening in France on May 23 and in the United States two days later.

The film's director, Ron Howard, is expected to attend the festival, along with cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke.

#MeToo rocks Nobel Prize academy

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in literature, has been hit by one of its worst crises in decades after three members walked out in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations against a man married to another member.

Last Friday, academy members Klas Ostergren, Kjell Espmark and Peter Englund said they were leaving their seats. A fourth member, Sara Stridsberg, said she was considering doing so.

The academy has 18 members who are elected for life and the seats of those who quit remain unfilled until their deaths.