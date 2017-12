Singer Taeyang to marry before enlistment

Big Bang singer Taeyang is set to marry actress Min Hyo Rin in February before his expected enlistment in mandatory military service. The two confirmed they were dating in May 2015.

During a press event for his latest album White Night in August, Taeyang, 29, professed his love for Min, 29, saying: "She is the person I love the most, and my biggest muse."