Buzzing: Jessie J wins Chinese talent show

Jessie J wins Chinese talent show

British singer Jessie J, 30, has made a great leap forward in China, becoming the first foreigner to win a music talent show there. She beat six well-known artists, including Chinese rocker Wang Feng, in the programme Singer, broadcast by Hunan TV.

Hallyday's assets frozen

A court has ordered a freeze on the assets of France's biggest rock star Johnny Hallyday, whose death in December sparked a bitter inheritance feud.

Under the ruling, his widow Laeticia cannot sell the house in the Paris suburbs or his home on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

The court also dismissed the claim of his children, Laura Smet and David Hallyday, to urgently examine his unfinished 51st studio album, due to be released this year.