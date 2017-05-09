Buzzing: G.E.M. holds two shows in Singapore

G.E.M. holds two shows in Singapore

Chinese singer G.E.M. has lined up a second show at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 13 as tickets are selling well for her first show on Aug 12.

Guardians take $204m at box office

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 had a massive opening weekend in North America, generating US$145 million (S$204 million) at the box office.

Keaton gets Life Achievement Award

Diane Keaton, who bagged an Oscar for Best Actress in 1978 for her role in Annie Hall (1977), will receive the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award next month.